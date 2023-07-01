Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 44.1% in June

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of INSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.
Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
