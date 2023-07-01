inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Cap Achieves $105.58 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $105.58 million and $164,614.66 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00408846 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $164,792.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

