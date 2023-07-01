Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 194.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

Shares of INTE remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 793. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTE. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 42.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 133,907 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 155,746 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

