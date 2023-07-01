Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Up 106.7% in June

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

IRRX remained flat at $10.71 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

