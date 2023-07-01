Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

