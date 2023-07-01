Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.98

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.98 and traded as high as C$25.84. Interfor shares last traded at C$25.13, with a volume of 245,408 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.39). Interfor had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of C$829.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 0.1277985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.10 per share, with a total value of C$69,285.90. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.