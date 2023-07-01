International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,786 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,980 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $591,452,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,315,000 after buying an additional 287,530 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,047,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS EZU opened at $45.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.