International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

