International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,878,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

GLAD opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $365.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.