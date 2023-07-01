International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

