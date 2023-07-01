International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

