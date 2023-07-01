International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average of $199.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

