International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,059,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

MRVL opened at $59.78 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.