International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.70. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

