International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

