International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.95.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.22.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.