International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.95.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 122.59% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.