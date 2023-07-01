International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

