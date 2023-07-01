Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Sold by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.