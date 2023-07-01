Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the May 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BSJR opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $22.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

