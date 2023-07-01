Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

