Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.17

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.17 and last traded at $135.17, with a volume of 8059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.63.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $627.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

