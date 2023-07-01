Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $369.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.44. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

