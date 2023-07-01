Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 10.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.42. The stock had a trading volume of 58,712,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449,448. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.55 and a 200 day moving average of $323.44.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

