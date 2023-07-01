Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Cut by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,793 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

