Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Decreased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

