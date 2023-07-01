Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $52,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 318,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average of $144.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.