Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $98,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $90.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $93.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

