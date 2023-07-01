Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust makes up about 0.7% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 226,483 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,893,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 103,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

