Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 484,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 221,600 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.91.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

