Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 484,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 221,600 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.91.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
