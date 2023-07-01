Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGFree Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 484,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 221,600 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.91.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

