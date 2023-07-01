Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Ipsen Price Performance

IPSEY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Ipsen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a boost from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

