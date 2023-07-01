IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CSML)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CSML opened at $32.43 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

Institutional Trading of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

