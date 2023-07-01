iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Plans Dividend of $0.04

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOVZ stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 45,729 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Get iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.