iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

