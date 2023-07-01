iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $76.36. 144,304 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.