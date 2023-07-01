iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 99,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $52.55 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

