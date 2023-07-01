iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Plans $0.20 Dividend

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2036 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,442 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $147.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.