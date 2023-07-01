iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 73.1% in June

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 999,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,355,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after acquiring an additional 408,994 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,339,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,225,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 775,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 707,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,827. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.