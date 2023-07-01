iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2341 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,210 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 799,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,248,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.