iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on July 10th

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDBFree Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2652 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.70. 6,985 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

