iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,708 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

