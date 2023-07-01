iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC) Plans Dividend of $0.10

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS IBHC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.63. 22,708 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Get iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.