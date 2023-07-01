iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBHF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

