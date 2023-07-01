iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBHG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) by 396.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.90% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

