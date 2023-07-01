iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBHH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. 2,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.