iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:IBHI)

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

IBHI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 112 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

