iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:IBHI)

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
IBHI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 112 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.