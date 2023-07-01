iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0404 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.49. 120,634 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 78,098 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.