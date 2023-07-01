iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,070 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,739,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 627,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 473,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 245,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. 364,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

