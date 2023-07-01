iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:IBMM)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.76. 108,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,213,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,122,000 after purchasing an additional 312,713 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

