iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:IBMN)

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0353 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,665 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

