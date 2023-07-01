iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 10th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 26,965 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBMO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

